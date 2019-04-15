Vietnam LCC Vietjet Air has announced it will launch 5X weekly flights from Ho Chi Minh to Indonesia’s Bali-Ngurah Rai from May 29.

This will be Vietnam’s first connection between the two cities, and Vietjet’s first Indonesia destination. The airline will operate the Airbus A321, seating 229, on the route.

Vietjet Air managing director Do Xuan Quang initially revealed the route at the ASEAN Tourism Forum, adding that the airline would commence Ho Chi Minh-Jakarta by the end of 2019.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com