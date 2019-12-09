Vietjet Air has announced a series of new international routes for the winter season, with a number connecting to Vietnam’s secondary airports.

Starting Dec. 23, the LCC will begin daily service from Ho Chi Minh City to Pattaya’s U-Tapao International Airport. The move will also make Vietjet the airline with the most connections between the two countries, with eight direct routes.

As part of celebrations to commemorate 30 years of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and South Korea relations, Vietjet launched 4X-weekly Da Lat-Seoul Incheon and 3X-weekly service Can Tho-Seoul Incheon from Jan. 15 and Jan. 16, 2020, respectively.

At 11 direct services, Vietjet also flies the most routes between Korean and Vietnam. Korean visitors to Vietnam have increased 27% year-over-year (YOY) in 2018; in 2019, the airline hit the 1 million mark in the first quarter.

Can Tho, which is Vietnam’s fourth largest city, will also see a 4X-weekly service to Taipei from Jan. 10, 2020.

Following the launch of Ho Chi Minh to Bali on May this year, the LCC will add a daily Hanoi to Bali flight starting Jan. 26, 2020.

Vietjet is Vietnam’s fastest growing airline. As of 3Q 2019, the airline increased capacity by 2 million seats YOY, and increased the number of routes from 103 to 127 over the same period.

