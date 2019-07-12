Vienna International Airport (VIE) has launched a €500 million ($563 million) investment program for a large-scale terminal modernization.

The project includes the renovation of Terminal 2 (T2), the Pier East and construction of a large 70,000 sq m building, the “T3 Southern Enlargement.”

Construction will take four years and work should be completed by 2023.

To ensure the construction project is implemented on time and on budget, the company has massively expanded its construction management team.

“Reliability and comfort are essential to ensure passenger satisfaction, above all when passenger development is booming as much as it is at Vienna Airport at present. Quality and security are the top priorities for us,” explained Julian Jäger and Günther Ofner, members of the management board of Flughafen Wien AG.

T2, constructed in the 1960s, is one of the oldest buildings at the airport site. Located between T1 and T3, T2 will play an important role in future airport operations, featuring central security checkpoint and additional baggage carousels. From today’s perspective, the new T2 is scheduled to come on stream by the end of 2020.

The New Pier East will get spacious gate areas and comfortable quality of stay. Adaptation work in the Pier East is scheduled for the beginning of 2021, which is planned to conclude at the beginning of 2023.

The core element of the airport’s terminal development program is the planned “Southern Enlargement.” The new “T3 Southern Enlargement” building features leisure and lounge areas, and Non-Schengen connections. Construction work is scheduled to begin in the middle of 2020. The new southern section is expected to be put into operation in the middle of 2023.

VIE is a Star Alliance hub and the home-base of Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines. It handled a record number of passengers in the first five months of 2019 and anticipates further growth as traffic increases, particularly in the LCC market.

Passenger numbers grew 25% year-over-year to 11.7 million. The main drivers continue to be LCCs as well as new long-haul services.

In 2018, 27 million passengers traveled to and from VIE. The airport was regularly served by 74 airlines operating to 205 destinations in 71 countries.

