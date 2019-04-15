Russia’s Utair Aviation plans to launch its first international flight, a 2X-weekly Ufa-Vienna Boeing 737-500 service, from June 3.

Ufa International Airport is one of the Utair’s regional hubs. Up to one-third of the passengers are carried from the airport by Utair flights, the airport said. The airline connects the city with Moscow, Anapa, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Surgut, Tyumen and Khanty-Mansiysk.

“In 2017-2018 Utair regional routes traffic grew steadily, the airline increased frequencies and added new routes,” Ufa airport general director Alexander Andreyev said.

The Ufa-Vienna service, which will be operated through the end of August, will be the only airport connection with a significant European hub because Czech Airlines has ceased flights from Prague to Ufa.

Turkish Airlines also connects the city with Istanbul. Apart from this, the only seasonal charter leisure flights, as well as services to several cities of the Commonwealth of Independent States, are available from Ufa airport.

Moscow Vnukovo-based and Surgut-headquartered Utair has developed 11 regional hubs in the country. Its network includes 150 destinations and its fleet consists of 65 aircraft. The airline carried 1 million passengers in January-February 2019, down 5.9% year-over-year.

