The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has proposed 12 tentative daytime slots at Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) to four US carriers: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines. Atlanta-based Delta, which had requested six routes from DOT, received five—the most of any carrier. The five routes will be operated from Atlanta; Detroit; Honolulu, Hawaii; Portland, Oregon and Seattle. “This service will allow Delta to combine its superior service, ...