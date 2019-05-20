Russia´s Ural Airlines ceased flights from Moscow Zhukovsky to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Nice from May 18 after French civil aviation authorities determined the services breached an agreement between the two nations.

Zhukovsky is a secondary airport of the Russian capital and is not part of the Moscow airport system that comprises Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo. But French authorities insist Zhukovsky is a Moscow airport and therefore violates a bilateral agreement between Russia and France that restricts the number of designated carriers on the Paris routes. Now only Russia´s Aeroflot Airline and Air France are permitted to operate flights between Moscow and CDG, and French leisure carrier Aigle Azur can serve the Paris Orly-Moscow Domodedovo route.

Ural Airlines received permission for the Paris and Nice routes from Russian authorities in November 2018 and February 2019, the airline said. Tickets were sold for 3X-weekly Airbus A321 flights to CDG from April 23, and 2X-weekly A320 service to Nice A320 from May 4.

The airline has offered refunds to scheduled passengers.

The carrier has not abandoned plans to start 3X-weekly Moscow Domodedovo-Bordeaux A320 service from June 1; and Moscow Domodedovo-Montpellier A320 service from June 2.

