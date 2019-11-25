United Airlines is looking to gain a US-Mexico City slot pair from JetBlue Airways, which will stop operating to the Mexican capital in January 2020. JetBlue was awarded four Mexico City slot pairs in 2017 by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) after Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico were forced to divest 24 slot pairs to receive antitrust immunity for their transborder joint venture. Less than three years later, all three of the US-based carriers awarded slots during those ...