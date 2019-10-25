Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will restructure its hub system at Kyiv Boryspil International Airport and cut routes from Nov. 16, to reduce losses, optimize costs and return to profitability.

UIA has been banned from overflying Russian airspace and conflict areas in eastern Ukraine and Crimea, which impact its Middle Eastern and Asian routes, such as Beijing, China.

“The current system has been in place for nearly seven years,” former UIA CEO Yuri Miroshnikov told ATW in June.

Because of these operational challenges—which include demand fluctuations, connecting traffic dynamics, Ukraine’s economic forecast, as well as the inability to use Russian airspace—UIA said restructuring is necessary.

The changes will be in effect until the government provides an efficient solution for Ukrainian carriers that are obliged to bypass Russian Federation airspace when operating eastbound flights.

UIA will cease nonprofitable flights to Amman (Jordan), Minsk (Belarus) and Riga (Latvia). Kiev-Beijing (China) services will be put on hold, the carrier said.

Miroshnikov said the airline also faces operating issues in the West, because several European airports have night curfews and limited availability of passenger services at night.

UIA flights to Western Europe will now operate during the daytime. Frequencies to Brussels (Belgium), Copenhagen (Denmark), Stockholm (Sweden), Krakow (Poland) and Madrid (Spain) will increase to daily. Kiev-London (UK) and Kiev-Vilnius (Lithuania) services will operate twice daily.

UIA flights to Cairo (Egypt); Dubai, Ankara, Izmir (Turkey); Yerevan (Armenia), Baku (Azerbaijan) and Tehran (Iran) will operate at night.

Flights to Tel Aviv (Israel), Istanbul (Turkey) and Tbilisi (Georgia) will operate several times per day.

On its long-haul network, UIA will increase Kiev-Toronto services from 2X- to 3X-weekly. All flights to the US and Canada will use Boeing 777-200ERs.

Five-times-weekly Kiev-Delhi services will become daily flights in summer 2020, using a Boeing 767, while frequencies to Bangkok will be reduced to 3X-weekly.

UIA said that shortly before the summer season 2020 it may announce further operational changes.

UIA operates over 1,100 scheduled flights per week to more than 50 destinations. The airline has a fleet of 42 aircraft, with an average age of 11.6 years.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at