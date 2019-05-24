Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) and EgyptAir launched a codeshare partnership May 23.

Under the agreement, UIA’s PS code will be added on EgyptAir flights between Cairo, Egypt, and Istanbul, Turkey. EgyptAir will place its MS code on UIA flights between Cairo and Kiev, Ukraine, and on the Kiev-Istanbul route.

Separately, UIA added a second Embraer E195 to its fleet. The aircraft offers 116 seats in a two-class cabin configuration and is scheduled to operate its first commercial flight May 27.

Delayed deliveries of three Boeing 737 MAX 8s have forced the airline to revise and optimize schedules, UIA communications director Evgeniya Satska said, adding that delivery of a third E195 should help stabilize summer operations. The worldwide MAX fleet was grounded and deliveries halted following two fatal crashes in five months.

UIA will begin a weekly seasonal Kiev-Sanya, Hainan Island (China) Boeing 767-300ER service from June.

