A body representing French airports has criticized a decision by a French airport watchdog to cut airport charges at Nice Cote d’Azur airport, saying it calls into question the French airport model and regulation of the sector needs to be overhauled.

Airport charges have long been a controversial topic in France, with airlines claiming high costs affect their ability to remain competitive and the airports calling for a revamp of airport regulation during the year-long government summit on air transport that took place last year.

On April 3, the ASI—the independent body that oversees airport tariffs in France—said it would cut average airport tariffs at Nice Cote d’Azur Airport and Cannes-Mandelieu Airport by 33.4% from May 15.

The Union des Aeroports Français (UAF), an industry body representing French airports, said it had noted the decision “with great concern.”

“This decision endangers the French airport model,” the UAF said, adding that airport operators should be able to expect security and visibility for their investment decisions from the airport regulator and calling for an overhaul in how airport regulation works in France.

“Regulation should seek to encourage the development of airport capacity and quality of service, elements which are essential to the development of France’s air connectivity and the attractiveness of its territories as well as guaranteeing competition between airlines at airports and therefore ensure the best air ticket prices for passengers,” the UAF said.

SCARA, a group representing independent French airlines including Air Austral, ASL Airlines and Air Tahiti said: “SCARA, which has always defended airlines in the face of the disproportionate tariff requirements of certain airports, welcomes the ASI’s decision. Airport tariffs should be set in such a way that the return on capital invested by airports does not exceed the cost of said capital. ASI has ensured that this calculation is respected in fixing the tariffs in Nice at 33.4% lower.”

