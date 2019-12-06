Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) and Turkish Airlines have expanded their commercial cooperation with a codeshare agreement.

The new agreement will allow MAB to put its code on Turkish Airlines domestic flights to Ankara, Izmir and Antalya, in addition to the only 7X-weekly service between Kuala Lumpur and Istanbul.

Turkish Airlines will in turn have its codes on 12 domestic Malaysian routes, as well as key South Pacific services from Kuala Lumpur to Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Auckland.

Currently, Turkish has no connections between Istanbul and Australia, although the airline hinted in September 2018 that it plans to start nonstop service following the opening of Istanbul’s new airport and the delivery of its Boeing 787-9s.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com