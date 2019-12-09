Dutch LCC Transavia will launch services to 14 European and North African destinations from its new base at Montpellier Méditerranée Airport in southern France in April 2020.

The low-cost subsidiary of the Air France-KLM Group intends to launch services from Montpellier on April 3 2020. Transavia will base two Boeing 737s at the airport, although it has not been announced if these will be -700 or -800 models. The airline aims to carry 500,000 passengers in its first year of operations from Montpellier.

The airline will start flights to Athens and Heraklion (Greece), Lisbon and Faro (Portugal), Madrid, Seville and Palma (Spain), Marrakech, Agadir and Oujda (Morocco), Rome and Palermo (Italy) and Tunis and Djerba (Tunisia).

The carrier decided on the destinations based on discussions with the airport and are intended to increase tourist traffic, both outbound and inbound.

“The program we’re presenting will enable us to meet a very strong demand from locals looking for low-cost offers from Montpellier airport, while simultaneously contributing to the attractiveness of the region by welcoming new tourists,” Transavia France CEO Nathalie Stubler said.

“For a long time now, the citizens of Montpellier, along with its associations, businesses and institutions, have massively requested, if not demanded, many of these destinations,” Montpellier Airport chairman Emmanuel Brehmer said.

