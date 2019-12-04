Air France-KLM’s Dutch LCC Transavia will launch operations from Brussels, initially serving nine destinations.

From summer 2020, Transavia will add flights from Brussels to Tel Aviv in Israel; Verona in Italy; Corfu, Heraklion and Thessaloniki in Greece; Agadir in Morocco; Faro in Portugal; and Alicante and Ibiza in Spain,

“We continue to look for opportunities to strengthen our position,” Transavia commercial director Erik-Jan Gelink said, announcing the new routes Dec. 3.

“Our research indicates that there is a gap in the market from Brussels for low-cost leisure travel, which Transavia can fill. A significant part of our current customers and our existing business-to-business customers already come from Belgium and the southern Netherlands. That is why we see starting routes from Brussels as a great step to continue to meet our customers’ needs in Belgium and the Netherlands,” he said.

The move puts Air France-KLM in more direct competition with Brussels Airlines, the Belgian carrier of European rival Lufthansa Group.

Brussels Airport said Transavia will operate a total of 28 flights per week, across the nine new routes, which will launch from March 30, 2020 onward.

Transavia will operate Agadir 2X-weekly from March 30; Alicante 5X-weekly from March 30; Corfu 2X-weekly from April 18; Faro 4X-weekly from March 30; Heraklion 2X-weekly from April 4; Ibiza 4X-weekly from April 3; Tel Aviv 3X-weekly from March 31; Thessaloniki 3X-weekly from April 2; and Verona 3X-weekly from April 2.

The Dutch LCC has six existing European bases—Amsterdam, Rotterdam/The Hague and Eindhoven in the Netherlands, as well as Paris, Nantes and Lyon in France—and transports over 15 million passengers to more than 110 destinations annually.

