Thailand’s Ministry of Transport’s Airports Department is proposing a third international airport in the Nakhon Pathom province, about 50km (31 mi.) west of downtown Bangkok.

If approved, construction will begin as early as 2023 and the airport is planned to be operational in two to three years.

Airports Department deputy director-general Jarun Meesomboon told the Bangkok Post the airport will span 560-hectares (1,384 acres) and will cost around THB20 billion ($646 million). Initially, Nakhon Pathom airport is expected to handle 1 million passengers annually, and eventually 25 million when all phases are complete.

He added the project could be a public-private partnership and some private groups had shown keen interest, attracted by a high economic internal rate of return of more than 20%.

A proposal will be submitted to the Ministry of Transport for review followed by a hearing in August to gather more information.

The third airport is planned to ease the capital’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, both handling beyond capacity where air traffic often experiences delays with limited slots. Suvarnabhumi’s second terminal was delayed after the government halted the project, saying the construction had deviated from the original plan.

Meesomboon said the third airport could handle flights within Southeast Asia, as well as business and general aviation, thus freeing up slots for the larger Suvarnabhumi airport.

Thailand received 10.8 million visitors in the first quarter of 2019.

