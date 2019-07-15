Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport will expand its Terminal 3 (T3) facility by adding an 80,000 sq m fifth passenger hall.

The airport has two main terminals: T3 for international flights and T1 for domestic and LCC international flights.

Israel Minister of Transport Israel Katz said in a statement: “With an investment of €740 million ($841 million), we are responding to the growing passenger traffic and looking forward to welcoming up to 30 million guests a year at Ben Gurion Airport.”

The terminal extension will provide 90 additional check-in desks, four new baggage claim areas, additional entry gates, and an enlarged duty-free shopping zone.

Also, more parking spaces for aircraft on the apron will be available.

The terminal currently accommodates eight airbridges, three of which are big enough for widebody aircraft.

In 2018, Ben Gurion Airport inaugurated its fourth passenger hall in T3.

Last year, 23 million passengers traveled through the airport. Over the next five years, passenger traffic is forecast to increase by another 7 million to a total of 30 million.

Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport is the home base of Israeli flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at