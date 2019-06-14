Spanish LCC Volotea has opened a new base in Italy at Cagliari Elmas Airport, where it has two Airbus A319s.

Cagliari, located on the Italian island Sardinia, is the carrier’s 13th base, the fifth in Italy, from where it operates 15 routes.

Since Volotea began operations in Cagliari in 2012, the number of passengers carried has steadily increased.

In 2018, the airline has carried 270,000 passengers from Cagliari, up 66% year-over-year, with an average load factor of 94%.

This year Volotea is offering 414,000 seats, increasing capacity by 44%.

Volotea also operates flights from Olbia and Alghero. With the launch of the Cagliari’s base, Volotea will offer in Sardinia more than 700,000 seats on 26 international and domestic routes.

In 2019, Volotea is opening 41 new routes to serve a total of 319 routes, operating flights to more than 80 mid- and small-sized European cities in 13 countries. The airline expects to carry more than 7.5 million passengers this year.

Volotea operates 36 aircraft, including Boeing 717s and Airbus A319s.

