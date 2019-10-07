Spain-based LCC Volotea, which specializes in linking secondary and tertiary European cities, plans to open a new base at Naples in 2020. It will be the Barcelona-headquartered carrier’s sixth Italian site.

A precise date for the opening of the new base, together with details of routes to be served, will be announced Oct. 15, the company said Oct. 4. Two Airbus A319s are expected to be based in Naples.

Volotea already operates into Naples, offering 22 routes, and is the third-largest airline there. Nine of those routes are not offered by any other company.

The two based A319s will allow Volotea to offer more than 1 million seats from Naples, the company’s founder and president Carlos Munoz said. He noted that Volotea’s existing Naples operation was strong in offering services on domestic Italian routes flights and to the Greek islands. The airline foresees considerable growth potential in Naples, Munoz said.

“The presence of Naples-based aircraft will allow flights to be operated on domestic routes in more convenient time slots, particularly for business users, explained Roberto Barbieri, who is CEO of airport operator Gestione Servizi Aeroporti Campani.

Volotea has been operating in Naples since 2013 and for the June-September quarter, it carried 664,000 passengers to and from the airport, a 24% increase from the same period last year.

