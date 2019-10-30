Spanish oneworld member Iberia will add 10 Chinese destinations via new codeshare arrangements with Hainan Airlines and Spring Airlines.

Starting Dec. 1, Iberia passengers can fly via Shanghai Pudong to Chongqing, Shenyang, Dalian and Changchun, as a result of a new codeshare agreement with Spring Airlines.

In turn, Spring will add its code on Iberia’s 3X-weekly Madrid-Shanghai services.

Spring Airlines CEO Wang Zhijie said: “It is important to have codeshare cooperation with Iberia. … This cooperation not only enables Iberia to add popular destinations in China, but also makes Spring Airlines’ route network reach Europe.”

On Oct. 23, Iberia announced it will codeshare with Hainan Airlines, connecting Iberia’s Shanghai services with Haikou, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shenzhen and Xi’an.

Iberia is adding its code to Hainan Airlines’ Madrid-Shenzhen services and Hainan Airlines will offer its code on Iberia’s Madrid and Shanghai route.

Hainan Airlines is also adding its flight code to 20 Iberia destinations via Madrid to Barcelona, Valencia, Majorca, Malaga, Seville, Gran Canaria, La Coruña, Bilbao, Vigo, Tenerife, Pamplona, Jerez, Asturias, Santiago, Lanzarote and Almeria (Spain); Turin, Milan and Bologna (Italy); and Porto (Portugal).

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at