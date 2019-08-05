Singapore Airlines (SIA), SilkAir and India’s Vistara announced an expansion of its codeshare agreement Aug. 5, a day before Vistara begins its first international flight from New Delhi to Singapore Aug. 6.

SIA already has codeshare seats on Vistara’s domestic routes; the new agreement will see SIA’s designator on Vistara’s international new flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Singapore.

The new international flights will use leased Boeing 737-800s that were previously operated by India’s Jet Airways before it ceased operations.

In addition, SIA and SilkAir will add new codeshare destinations in Vistara’s domestic network, that include Chandigarh, Dibrugarh, Jammu, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Siliguri and Srinagar.

The Indian carrier will also add eight codeshare destinations flown by SIA and SilkAir, to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi. In all, Vistara will codeshare to 44 SIA destinations across 10 countries, such as Australia, Japan and the US.

Vistara chief strategy officer Vinod Kannan said deepening the strategic partnership means “more seamless flying experience for travelers from India to destinations across Asia, Oceania and the United States.”

SIA and SilkAir were Vistara’s first codeshare partners, followed by Japan Airlines and British Airways. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and SIA, with the flag carrier holding 49%.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com