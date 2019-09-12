Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be taking over the 4X-weekly Singapore-Busan route from its regional subsidiary SilkAir. Subject to regulatory approval, the transfer will begin Oct. 28.

SIA will deploy the Airbus A330-300, upguaged from the current Boeing 737-800, with a 76% capacity increase. SIA’s A330-300 seats 30 in business and 255 in economy, compared to 12 business and 150 economy on the 737-800.

“Demand for SilkAir’s Busan flights since the launch of the route on May 1, 2019 has been very encouraging, and it has proven to be another popular gateway into South Korea, complementing SIA’s services to Seoul,” SIA SVP-marketing planning Tan Kai Ping said.

Busan is the group’s second Korean destination. SilkAir had initially planned to use the Boeing 737 MAX 8. However, since the type’s grounding in March, the carrier has operated the 737-800 and imposed a load limit for the aircraft to make the six-hour journey.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com