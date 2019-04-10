Singapore Airlines (SIA) subsidiary SilkAir is cutting frequencies on two routes this month because of the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft; the airline is also postponing the transfer of some Boeing 737NGs to LCC Scoot.

SilkAir operated six 737-8s, which were included in the global grounding of MAX aircraft that followed two high-profile crashes. While most of SilkAir’s flights operated by the -8s have been covered by other aircraft in its fleet, the carrier has had to cancel some frequencies through the end of April. These cutbacks are only partially offset by the parent carrier SIA adding extra flights with widebody aircraft.

A list of cancellations shows that SilkAir is cutting 87 roundtrips on its Singapore-Kuala Lumpur route during April as a result of the MAX groundings. Meanwhile, SIA has added 37 roundtrips on this route, mostly using Airbus A330s. The other route affected is Singapore-Yangon, Myanmar. SilkAir has canceled 24 roundtrips on this route during April, while SIA has added 12 using mainly 777-200s.

An SIA spokesman said SilkAir is so far not planning to lease more aircraft to replace the suspended MAX operations. However, it has decided to retain some of its 737-800s longer than anticipated.

In November, the SIA Group announced that SilkAir would be transferring 14 737-800s to Scoot, which is also an SIA subsidiary. This was linked to the decision to switch several routes between the group carriers, mostly from SilkAir to Scoot.

“However, as a result of the recent Boeing 737 MAX 8 grounding, the 737-800 transfer plans are being suspended and the aircraft will remain with SilkAir until there is clarity on the MAX 8 situation,” the SIA spokesman said.

The route switches will proceed despite the postponement of the fleet moves. The first of the route transfers occurred at the beginning of April.

