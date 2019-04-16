Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Indonesia’s Garuda announced an expanded codeshare agreement that will cover flights between Singapore and Jakarta.

The carriers have a codeshare agreement for Singapore-Bali Denpasar, which was expanded in 2014 to include flights between Singapore and Surabaya. SIA’s regional subsidiary, SilkAir, also codeshares on Garuda’s flights to Denpasar and Surabaya, while Garuda Indonesia codeshares on SilkAir-operated flights to 10 destinations in its Indonesia network.

SIA did not specify the exact number of seats that the Singapore-Jakarta codeshare will add.

SIA and Garuda each have 9X-daily flights between the two cities, or about 16,800 seats and 10,200 seats respectively, according to the CAPA’s Network Data tool. The route is operated by SIA with Airbus A350s and Boeing 777s family, while Garuda operates Boeing 737-800s.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com