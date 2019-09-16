After three years of construction, Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) opened its new satellite terminal Sept. 16.

The new terminal, which spans over 622,000 sq m (6.7 million sq. ft.), is separated into two segments—S1 and S2.

The new terminal has 90 boarding air bridges and is expected to handle 80 million passengers. Thirty-five air bridges span three levels of the terminal, allowing for quick transition of international or domestic flights.

Currently, only 50% of PVG flights have air bridge access.

S1 will be used by China Eastern Airlines and other SkyTeam members; S2 will be used by other carriers.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com