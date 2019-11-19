South Korea’s primary air hub Seoul Incheon International Airport has begun a multi-stage expansion project aimed at enabling the facility to handle 106 million passengers by 2024.

The South Korean government’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said the airport operator, Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC), will invest KRW4.8 trillion ($4.1 billion) to expand Terminal 2 and built a fourth runway by 2024.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 19 to mark the commencement of the program.

“In recent years, an increased number of low-cost carriers have joined full-service carriers to absorb soaring demand on domestic and international routes. The number of passengers who use the Incheon airport is expected to reach over 100 million in 2030,” the ministry said in a statement.

After eight years of construction, Incheon’s Terminal 2 went operational in January 2018 and now serves SkyTeam alliance carriers Korean Air, Air France, US-based Delta Air Lines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. An additional 86 airlines utilize Incheon’s main Terminal 1.

According to IIAC, over the 12-month period ended October 2019, both terminals handled 76.7 million passengers and 436,192 aircraft movements.

Photo inset: Incheon International Airport Corp.

