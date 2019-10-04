Scotland-based regional Loganair is continuing its rapid expansion with the announcement of two further groups of new routes.

The airline has grown swiftly over the last eight months following the demise of its sister company flybmi, both through taking over many of the latter carrier’s routes and by launching more of its own. Flybmi’s fleet of Embraer E135s and E145s has been largely transferred to Loganair.

The Glasgow-headquartered airline will start domestic routes to Newquay, Cornwall, in the extreme southwest of the UK. Cornwall is traditionally difficult to reach from most parts of the UK, because of limited road and rail links.

Newquay is one of the UK’s main surfing destinations, but the town’s airport is trying to increase year-round, rather than seasonal, services to help local businesses connect with regional UK cities and London.

The new services are Newquay-Newcastle in the northeast of England from April 1, 2020 (year-round, 4X-weekly, rising to daily over the peak summer season); Newquay-Aberdeen in northeast Scotland from April 1 (5X-weekly year-round, daily over the peak summer period); Newquay-Glasgow (seasonal from May 22, up to 3X-weekly in peak summer holiday period); and Newquay-Norwich, in eastern England (seasonal from April 3, up to 4X-weekly).

Loganair anticipates that the routes will be boosted by the continuing uncertainty over Brexit, which has caused the sterling to fall against the euro currency.

“We have been working for some time to develop these routes at just the right level,” Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said. “With more and more people holidaying in the UK, avoiding expensive euro exchange rates or enjoying a staycation with friends and family, we’re confident that the routes will do well. The growing economic links between Cornwall, the east coast of England and Scotland also mean that we’re confident that business demand will sustain the year-round services.”

The latest batch of routes comes on the heels of several more announced in the past month that aim both to connect UK cities and to link centers in the oil and gas industry in the UK and Europe. Aberdeen is the main UK hub for the hydrocarbon sector.

The routes include 6X-weekly Aberdeen to Haugesund (Norway); 6X-weekly Aberdeen via Newcastle to Brussels; 6X-weeekly Newcastle to Bergen (Norway); 6X-weekly Aberdeen to East Midlands and daily Glasgow to Cardiff. All will be year-round routes. A sixth service, from Newcastle to Guernsey (Channel Islands) will operate in summer 2020 as a seasonal route.

The Aberdeen-Newcastle-Brussels service will start from Oct. 28, with the remainder starting on various dates from February through May 2020.

