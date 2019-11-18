Scandinavian Airlines’ (SAS) first Airbus A321LR will enter commercial service in September 2020, operating an initial route between Copenhagen and Boston.

SAS said the aircraft, the first of three A321LRs on order, will enable it to operate Copenhagen-Boston as a high-frequency year-round service from Sept. 18, 2020.

“New routes will gradually be communicated later in 2020. The aircraft has enough range to reach northeast US, but it can also reach destinations in Canada, the Middle East and India from Scandinavia,” SAS said.

The 157-seat narrowbody will have three classes, in keeping with the rest of SAS’ long-haul fleet, with 22 business-class, 12 SAS Plus and 123 SAS Go seats.

“Seats in SAS Business are fully flat seat-beds and there are different mood-light scenarios in the cabins, as well as high-speed Wi-Fi. Every seat is equipped with IFE screens, PC-power and/or hi-power USB,” SAS said.

The capacity and range of the A321LR will open up thinner long-haul routes, increasing the airline’s network flexibility, the carrier said.

“This is an entirely new aircraft type for SAS, which is incredibly well-suited to the Scandinavian market and emerging travel patterns to and from the region,” SAS EVP and CCO Karl Sandlund said. “It gives SAS an opportunity to offer travelers more intercontinental routes, fewer stopovers and shorter travel times to and from Scandinavia.”

SAS operates from three main hubs—Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm—to 125 destinations in Europe, the US and Asia.

