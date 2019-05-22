Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will launch new routes between two of its hubs and major European business destinations. Both services will begin in the winter 2019/20 timetable.

From Nov. 4, SAS will fly 3X-weekly from Stockholm Arlanda to Luxembourg.

“Luxembourg is one of Europe’s financial hubs where there are also a number of important EU institutions,” SAS EVP-commercial Karl Sandlund noted. These include some departments of the European Commission and the secretariat of the European Parliament.

The route will be served by a 90-seat Bombardier CRJ900.

The winter schedule will also see the start of a weekly service between Copenhagen and the northern Italian city of Turin. A major business hub, Turin is also the jumping-off point for several ski resorts in winter.

The route, to be operated by an Airbus A320neo, opens Dec. 21 and will operate until March 21, 2020.

“We are continuously expanding our network of direct routes between Scandinavia and important cultures and markets worldwide. We aim to continue to be relevant and pioneering in a very competitive sector,” SAS deputy CEO and COO Lars Sandahl Sørensen said.

The new links form part of the new SAS 2019/20 winter schedule that also includes a new direct route from Oslo to Kiev, Ukraine.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com