Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) and Brussels Airlines are altering several North American routes in 2020.

SAS will transfer its Los Angeles-bound service from Stockholm to Copenhagen, with 6X-weekly Copenhagen Kastrup services beginning Jan. 13, 2020, and daily flights from March 31.

The move from the Swedish capital to the Danish capital allows for better fleet utilization, the airline said.

“By opening a year-round route to Los Angeles from Copenhagen we are increasing availability and enabling growth,” SAS EVP-commercial Karl Sandlund said. “And thanks to the economies of scale we can achieve in fully utilizing our fleet, we are in a position to provide a daily service from Copenhagen Airport.”

Lufthansa Group subsidiary Brussels Airlines will discontinue its seasonal Brussels-Toronto service and launch seasonal Brussels-Montreal flights. The 5X-weekly services to Montreal-Trudeau will operate from March 29 through October.

With the remaining aircraft capacity in winter, the airline will extend the current summer-only Brussels-Washington Dulles service to a year-round offer as of Feb. 20.

