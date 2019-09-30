Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) plans to add 14 direct routes for summer 2020, including five new destinations that are not currently served by the airline.

The new destinations are Bari (Italy), Rhodes (Greece), Tivat (Montenegro), Zadar (Croatia) and Valencia (Spain).

“We’re constantly developing our offering in line with what our passengers ask for,” SAS EVP-commercial Karl Sandlund said, announcing the new routes Sept. 30.

SAS will fly to Bari, Rhodes, Tivat and Zadar from Copenhagen (Denmark). Copenhagen will also gain a new link with Haugesund (Norway) and flights to Saint Petersburg will be resumed.

The fifth new city—Valencia—will be served from Oslo (Norway). Oslo-Kiev (Ukraine), which was introduced for autumn 2019, will continue into the summer.

From Aarhus in Denmark, SAS is launching new routes to Alicante (Spain) and Crete (Greece), while also adding frequencies to Malaga and Palma de Majorca (Spain).

Bergen-Barcelona will further-boost SAS’s Spanish connections.

From Stockholm, the airline will add frequencies to Beirut (Lebanon) and Luxembourg, which will become a year-round destination.

Many of the new routes will be served by Airbus A320neos.

SAS serves 125 destinations in Europe, the US and Asia from its three main hubs at Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm.

