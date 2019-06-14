Ireland-based LCC Ryanair has opened its second base in France, at Bordeaux; it already has one at Marseilles.

The carrier intends to station three Boeing 737-800s at the southwest French airport, from which it will serve 37 routes in 14 countries with up to 86 weekly flights. The airline anticipates the new arrangement will bring 1.4 million passengers to the site and create 100 flight crew positions.

Ryanair also announced the launch of two new routes from Bordeaux for next year’s summer season, to Agadir (Morocco) and Thessaloniki (Greece), both operating 2X-weekly from April 2020.

Ryanair is expected to open a third French base, at Toulouse, later this year.

