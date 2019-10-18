Ryanair will begin operations from Armenia, which will become the Irish LCC’s 40th country.

The carrier will launch flights to destinations in Italy and Germany in 2020.

Armenia is a small nation that was part of the former Soviet Union, located in the mountainous Caucasus region between Europe and Asia.

Services from the Armenian capital, Yerevan, to Milan Bergamo and Rome Ciampino will start in January 2020, while the summer 2020 season will see services launched from Yerevan to Berlin Schönefeld and from the Armenian city of Gyumri to Memmingen, southern Germany.

All services will be operated 2X-weekly and the airline estimates it will carry 130,000 customers annually on the routes.

Ryanair described Armenia as one of Europe’s fastest-growing tourism destinations, adding that it hopes to increase routes and traffic to the small nation.

The LCC has extended its operations eastward in recent years, starting services to Georgia (which lies immediately to the north of Armenia) and to Israel.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com