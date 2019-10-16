Ryanair will add eight new routes to and from France as part of an expanded French schedule for summer 2020.

The Irish LCC is adding 35 new summer routes, including 27 new summer services and eight routes connecting Marseille to Alghero (Italy), Nantes to Brussels Charleroi, and Toulouse to Palma (Spain).

Ryanair first unveiled plans to base aircraft in France in early 2018, saying at the time that within 3-4 years it could reasonably expect to double its traffic in France, adding 10 million passengers with 30 aircraft spread across around four bases.

The airline has bases in Marseille, Bordeaux and Toulouse as of winter 2019.

“With 233 routes in total, this summer schedule will deliver 12.7 million customers per annum and support 9,525 jobs across its 28 French airports, as Ryanair grows by 9% in France,” the LCC said Oct. 16.

The carrier’s new French routes for summer 2020 include Bordeaux to Agadir (Morocco) and Thessaloniki; Marseille to Alghero, Sardinia and Chania, Crete; Toulouse to Athens and Palma, all of which will operate twice a week. It will also launch a 5X-weekly service from Marseille to Dublin and a 4X-weekly Nantes-Brussels Charleroi service.

Ryanair is also launching new summer services from Bordeaux to Budapest; Nador, Morocco; Palermo, Sicily; Prague; Lille; Strasbourg and Oujda, Morocco.

From Marseille it will fly summer services to Milan Bergamo, Copenhagen; Essaouira, Morocco; Kutaisi, Georgia; Sofia, Bulgaria; Tel Aviv; Strasbourg and Toulouse.

The LCC will also operate from Toulouse to Budapest, Oujda, Palermo, Tangier, Valencia, Brest, Porto, Luxembourg and Lille.

From Paris Beauvais, Ryanair will fly to Sofia as well as Poznan, Poland.

From Lille it will operate to Toulouse and Bordeaux daily.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk