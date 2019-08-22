Ryanair plans to make its debut this fall in Georgia—a former Soviet republic located between Europe and Asia—serving the country’s capital of Tbilisi and the west-Georgian city of Kutaisi.

Ryanair will launch Tbilisi-Milan Bergamo, Kutaisi-Bologna and Kutaisi-Marseille in November, followed by Tbilisi-Cologne services in April 2020.

All services will be 2X-weekly, apart from Tbilisi-Milan Bergamo, which will be 4X-weekly.

The routes mark the Irish LCC’s first services to Georgia, which will become the 39th country in Ryanair’s network.

Ryanair CCO David O’Brien described Georgia as one of Europe’s fastest-growing tourism destinations and said the new services will develop “new Georgian traffic growth, new routes and jobs in the coming years.”

The routes are expected to add over 170,000 passengers to Ryanair’s annual passenger total.

