Russia’s Azur Air has launched scheduled services to Turkey from 23 Russian cities.

The airline operates scheduled flights to Antalya from Belgorod, Nizhny Novgorod, Voronezh, Kaliningrad, Murmansk, Syktyvkar, Rostov-on-Don, Chelyabinsk, Tyumen, Krasnoyarsk, Kemerovo, Novokuznetsk, Tomsk, Irkutsk, Mineralnye Vody, Novosibirsk, Barnaul, Astrakhan and Surgut; to Dalaman from Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Kaliningrad, Belgorod and Nizhnekamsk; and to Bodrum from Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Krasnodar.

“In 2018, almost a quarter of our traffic was accounted for Turkey. This year, the demand for Turkey resorts among Russian tourists is even higher,” Azur Air general director Yury Stogniy said, adding the scheduled flights are meeting demand of individual tourists. The company forecasts that total demand for leisure trips in Turkey among Russian travelers could increase 10%-12% this year.

This year, Azur Air’s network includes scheduled and charter flights from 39 Russian airports to several destinations in Turkey. The airline uses Boeing 767-300ERs on most routes, while Moscow Vnukovo-Bodrum uses a 777-300ER.

Azur Air carried 4.29 million passengers in 2018, up 13.9% year-over-year.The company's fleet comprises Boeing 767-300, 757-200, 737-900 and 777-300ER aircraft.

