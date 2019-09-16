Russian and Czech aviation authorities have reached an agreement on Zhukovsky-Prague and Prague-Seoul routes, the Czech Transport Ministry said Sept. 13.

According to a ministry statement, capacity on the Zhukovsky-Prague route can be increased from IATA summer season 2020. Czech airlines’ rights to operate Prague-Seoul flights will be permanently confirmed and expanded during the year.

In July, Russia’s Aeroflot Airline and Ural Airlines had to postpone or cancel several flights from Moscow Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky to Prague because of the dispute between the two countries.

The Czech Transport Ministry restricted flights between Moscow and Prague, explaining that Russia “unilaterally restricted Czech Airlines’ rights to fly over the Siberian part of the Russian Federation on the route between Prague and Seoul.”

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com