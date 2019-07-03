Oneworld member Royal Jordanian (RJ) has expanded two codeshare agreements with Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways.

Under the new agreement, RJ add its code on Turkish domestic flights from Istanbul to Dalaman, Gaziantep and Izmir. During peak season, RJ place its designator code on direct Turkish services from Amman to Dalaman and Antalya.

Meanwhile, the expanded codeshare partnership between RJ and oneworld member Qatar Airways has added Doha-Nairobi services to RJ’s codeshare network in addition to its Amman-Doha route.

RJ’s codeshare agreements with Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways have been in place since 2015. Besides these two carriers, RJ has 13 other codeshare agreements.

In response to high demand, RJ is operating 266 extra flights this summer from June through September, besides its 740 weekly scheduled flights.

RJ increased frequencies and capacity from its Amman hub to destinations including Chicago, Detroit, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Dammam, Doha, Cairo, Tunis, London, Paris, Rome, Madrid, Larnaca and Athens.

