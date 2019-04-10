LOT Polish Airlines will launch a number of new long-haul routes this year, including Warsaw-Miami in June, but its strategy remains to focus on Central and Eastern European markets.

Speaking at the Routes Europe 2019 conference in Hannover April 10, LOT director network planning and scheduling Robert Ludera said most of its more than 100 routes were from its Warsaw hub and when the airline evaluates new markets, it looks at them on the basis of how they will evolve on a point-to-point basis and for their potential connectivity from Warsaw Chopin International.

“Our focus is typically on Central and Eastern Europe routes to and from Warsaw,” he said, even though capacity expansion opportunities can be limited until a new airport is built—something not envisioned before 2027 at earliest.

However, growth is also being supported from places such as Budapest, Krakow and Tel Aviv. Between 2015 and 2018, LOT’s number of connections has expanded from 41 to 104, annual flights grown from 66,300 to 110,000 and fleet from 45 to 81 aircraft. More than 50% of traffic is transfer.

The state-owned, Star Alliance carrier is also expanding its network geographically. Warsaw-Singapore started in September; Miami service will begin in June; New Delhi is September and seasonal Warsaw-Colombo, Sir Lanka will launch in November.

Karen Walker karen.walker@informa.com