The Indonesia government is reportedly planning to build a second airport on the holiday island of Bali, dedicated for LCC use.

According to Australia’s 9News, the 420-hectare (1,038-acre) airport will be situated in the Kubutamahan village, north of the island. Construction could begin as early as 2020 and operational from 2022.

The existing Denpasar Ngurah Rai International Airport, built on a narrow peninsular on the southern tip of Bali, is facing congestion and has no further real estate for expansion.

Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told the news channel that the northern airport will be dedicated for LCC use and road upgrades have begun to better connect the airport to the more popular southern regions. He added that the move would also spur the development of tourism in the island’s north.

The government is also trying to promote the “10 new Bali” project to attract more tourists to visit other attractions beyond Bali.

According to CAPA, most of Bali’s traffic comes of Southeast Asia, with 204,350 weekly seats, followed by northeast Asia and southwest Pacific (Australia, New Zealand) with 44,200 and 41,200 seats, respectively.

LCCs that could be affected by the move include Australia’s Jetstar, AirAsia, Singapore’s Scoot, Philippines’ Cebu Pacific, Indonesia’s Citilink and VietJet Air.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com