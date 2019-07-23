An Australian regulator has confirmed its rejection of a proposed expansion of codesharing between Qantas and Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways, dismissing calls from Qantas to reverse its initial decision. Australia’s International Air Services Commission (IASC) issued a final decision to uphold a draft ruling that was released in May. Qantas, Cathay and Virgin Australia all filed additional submissions following the draft decision, with Virgin opposing the application by the ...