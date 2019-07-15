Kazakhstan regional airline Qazaq Air will base one of its newly delivered De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400s at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

The turboprop began flights July 6 from the airport in the Kazakhstan capital of Nur-Sultan, formerly Astana.

The airline plans to ultimately transfer all its fleet to Nur-Sultan from Almaty, which will enable it to operate 55 routes, including 24 direct services, Qazaq Air CEO Plamen Atanassov said.

This month, the airline announced new weekly Nur-Sultan-Atyrau and 2X-weekly Nur-Sultan-Ust-Kamenogorsk services. The airline also resumed a 2X-weekly Nur-Sultan-Semey domestic service.

The carrier took delivery of two Dash 8-400s in May and June, bringing its fleet to five of the type. For the first half, Atanassov said the airline carried 170,000 passengers, up 16% over the same period in 2018. He expects 2019 full-year passenger numbers to reach 420,000.

Qazaq Air is a subsidiary of Samruk Kazyna, Kazakhstan’s Sovereign Wealth Fund. Its network includes 13 domestic destinations with main transfer points at Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Atyrau, as well as three international destinations: Osh and Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan; and Astrakhan, Russia.

Polina Montag-Girmes, montag.girmes@gmail.com