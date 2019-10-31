Qatar Airways has signed an interline agreement with Greek regional carrier Sky Express, effective immediately.

The cooperation will enable Greek passengers from locations outside Athens to travel seamlessly between Greece and Qatar Airways’ hub at Doha and onward to Asia, the Middle East and Australasia.

Qatar Airways’ passengers, meanwhile, will benefit from easier transfers to destinations not currently on Qatar’s network in Greece, including Santorini, Crete and Corfu.

“With the largest domestic network in Greece, this agreement with Sky Express significantly increases our ability to connect global travelers with iconic destinations throughout Greece and reinforces our commitment to supporting the nation’s tourism industry,” Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said.

“This agreement allows all 32 Greek destinations operated by Sky Express to connect seamlessly with Qatar Airways’ global network,” Sky Express CEO and president Theodoros Krokidas said. “This opens up new commercial opportunities, thus offering passengers a whole new range of destinations.”

Qatar Airways operates to Athens, Thessaloniki and Mykonos.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com