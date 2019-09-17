Qantas and Virgin Australia have confirmed they are both seeking slots at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport that have been earmarked for Australian carriers.

Japanese regulators have made two Haneda slots available for Australian authorities to distribute to airlines. Qantas has applied for both these slots, while Virgin Australia said it will seek one.

The Japanese government has opened up a total of 50 new slots at Haneda, thanks to airspace changes over Tokyo. Half of the 50 will go to Japanese airlines, and the other half to foreign carriers. It is up to regulators of the other countries to decide how their allocation is awarded. The slots are for daytime flights and will be available from March 2020.

Currently, only Qantas and Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) have flights from Australia to Haneda, with both operating from Sydney. However, there are more routes from Australia to Tokyo Narita Airport. Qantas flies to Narita from Brisbane and Melbourne, Japan Airlines from Sydney and Melbourne, ANA from Perth, and Jetstar from Cairns and Gold Coast.

The Qantas and Virgin applications for Haneda slots will be decided by Australia’s International Air Services Commission (IASC). The IASC has set a deadline of Sept. 24 for applications and aims to decide by the end of October in an expedited process.

Qantas is applying to add a second Sydney-Haneda daily flight, as well as introducing Melbourne-Haneda service. The airline said it is best placed to ensure the Haneda slots are fully utilized as soon as they are available, as it has 70 years of experience in serving Japan. Qantas said it would take more time for new entrants to the Japanese market to fulfill regulatory requirements.

If Qantas wins approval for the Melbourne-Haneda route, the Australian flag carrier will end its Melbourne-Narita service, which was launched in December 2016. The airline intends to use Airbus A330s for the Melbourne route, and either A330s or Boeing 787-9s for the additional Sydney-Haneda flight.

While Virgin has yet to submit its Haneda application, the airline confirmed it will do so soon. At that point it will reveal the specific route it is applying for. Virgin noted its proposal will mean greater competition in the Japan market.

