Qantas Boeing 787-9
Although Qantas stresses it has yet to decide if it will launch the ultra-long-haul routes envisioned under its Project Sunrise initiative, the airline is increasing its efforts to research and plan for these flights. In conjunction with its fiscal 2019 earnings report, the airline revealed it will operate research flights later this year from London and New York to Sydney nonstop. The airline has said it is considering launching such routes commercially in 2022, and it is conducting a ...
