Qantas has selected the Airbus A350-1000 as its preferred choice for its ultra-long-haul plan known as Project Sunrise, although a final decision is still to come. The carrier had been assessing aircraft proposals from Boeing and Airbus to operate nonstop flights from Australia’s east coast cities to London or New York by the first half of 2023. While Qantas stressed it has yet to place an order, “after detailed evaluation of the Boeing 777X and Airbus ...