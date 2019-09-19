Qantas said an ongoing feud with Perth Airport will likely push back plans for a second direct flight to Europe for at least two years.

The Australian flag carrier launched a nonstop flight from Perth to London in March 2018 and has signaled that a Paris flight is its next priority.

However, the airline has said disputes with Perth Airport on fees and terminal use must be resolved before any further European flights from Perth are introduced.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce reiterated this stance in a Sept. 18 speech about the broader issue of airport charges in Australia. He used the airline’s long-running disagreement with Perth Airport as an example of why an improved dispute resolution process is needed.

“Our dispute with Perth Airport is a perfect example of just how broken the system is,” Joyce said. Qantas objects to a new fee structure that the airline said would dramatically increase charges. The two sides held 18 months of negotiations “that frankly went nowhere,” he said.

Perth Airport began billing Qantas under the new structure, but the airline has disputed this and has refused to pay the full amount billed. The issue is being considered by the Supreme Court of Western Australia, but after nine months the case has yet to be heard by a judge, Qantas said. Joyce said other industries resolve such disputes far more quickly.

A court date is unlikely to be set before 2020, and Qantas wants the fees issue settled before launching a Paris route. Given the lead times needed for such a launch, Perth-Paris flights are unlikely to begin before 2022, Joyce said. He added that if the dispute had not occurred, the Paris flights could have been launched early next year.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com