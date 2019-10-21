While Qantas has completed the first trial flight of its proposed ultra-long-haul services, known as Project Sunrise, the Australian airline continues to stress it is still yet to make a decision whether to officially launch such routes. The first trial flight was from New York JFK airport to Sydney, landing Oct. 20 after 19 hr. 16 min. airborne. Two more trials are planned, from London to Sydney in November, and from New York to Sydney in December. Qantas is rerouting planned ...