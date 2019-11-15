The Qantas Boeing 787-9 had 6,300kg of fuel remaining when it landed, which the airline said would have allowed another 1 hr. 45 min. flying time.

Qantas has completed the second of its three planned ultra-long-haul trials by operating a non-scheduled flight from London to Sydney in 19 hr. 19 min.

The trial used a new Boeing 787-9, with its delivery flight from Seattle re-routed via London Heathrow International Airport.

The goal of the trial flights is to conduct a wide range of research and passenger monitoring.

Qantas is set to make a decision by the end of this year on whether to launch scheduled nonstop flights from Australia’s east coast cities to London or New York in 2023.

The London trial flight on Nov. 15 carried just 52 passengers and crew. The aircraft had 6,300kg of fuel remaining when it landed, which the airline said would have allowed another 1 hr. 45 min. flying time. Takeoff weight was 254 tonnes, and the flight path crossed 11 countries. The first trial flight was from New York to Sydney in October, and the third will also be from New York in December.

This was just the second time an airline has flown the London-Sydney route nonstop, Qantas said. Qantas conducted the first such flight in 1989 with a 747-400 carrying 23 passengers and crew. The latest flight covered 17,800km, while the 1989 flight distance was 18,001km. The 787-9 had a fuel load of 100,500kg, compared to 183,500kg for the 747. This week’s flight was over 30 min. quicker.

