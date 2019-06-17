Qantas has confirmed plans to launch two new US routes following the approval of its joint venture with Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines, and more transpacific routes may be added by the partners. Qantas said it will introduce direct routes from Brisbane, Australia to Chicago and San Francisco by the end of April 2020, assuming the US Department of Transportation (DOT) grants final approval of the Qantas-American expanded partnership. DOT announced its tentative approval earlier ...