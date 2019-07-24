Aeroflot LCC subsidiary Pobeda Airlines has begun selling tickets for Krasnodar-Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen service, which will begin Oct. 30. The twice-weekly Boeing 737-800 flights will become the carrier’s first international service from the city in the south of the country. Pobeda’s current network from Krasnodar includes flights to Moscow Vnukovo, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg.

Pobeda, which has launched most international flights from its Moscow Vnukovo base, will increase the number of international routes starting from Russia’s regions, the carrier said in a statement. This year, the airline launched service to Antalya from Kazan.

Krasnodar, one of the biggest cities in southern Russia, has seen its population reach nearly 1 million.

In 2018, Turkish Airlines started 5X-weekly Istanbul-Krasnodar Boeing 737-800 service; this year the airline added two more frequencies.

Air Serbia started 3X-weekly Belgrade-Krasnodar Airbus A319 service this summer. By contrast, Austrian Airlines plans to cease weekly Embraer E195 flights to the city from Vienna from Oct. 26, saying the route has been “unprofitable for a long time.”

