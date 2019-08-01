The Philippine Department of Transportation has approved a proposal by San Miguel Holdings Corp. (SMHC) to construct a four-runway airport in the Bulacan province, north of downtown Manila.

Known as the New Manila International Airport, construction of the PHP735.6 billion ($14 billion) facility will begin by the end of 2019, with completion set for 2025. It would be the country’s largest transportation project to date.

Plans call for an initial capacity of 100 million passengers annually, and eventually as many as 200 million. The airport’s four parallel runways are also expected to handle 240 aircraft movements an hour.

“This new international airport is important in helping ease the congestion of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Together with the expansion of Clark Airport and the construction of additional facilities at Sangley Airport, Bulacan Airport is part of the ‘baskets of solutions’ to bring further connectivity to the Filipino people,” transport secretary Arthur Tugade said.

Ninoy Aquino is already operating at capacity and only one of its two runways can handle widebody aircraft. President Rodrigo Duterte recently ordered some domestic and general aviation to move to Sangley to ease congestion.

SMHC is the Philippines largest conglomerate in terms of revenue. Best known for its beer portfolio, the company is also responsible for several infrastructure projects and has a stake in the Petron oil company.

